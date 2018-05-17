Rose McGowan is back and she's proving that it's not always easy to be brave.

On Thursday's all-new episode of CITIZEN ROSE, McGowan heads to Berlin, Germany to escape the Hollywood demons who have been haunting her for years.

"One of the reasons I'm in Berlin is to look at places to possibly live. I'm gonna check it out here in Europe. It's time to go global," she said from the comfort of her hotel bathtub.

While in Germany, McGowan reconnected with her close friend Lena and local artists Ryan Mendoza and Fabia, who were inspired by her bravery.

"I wanted to say it really from my heart, I really appreciate your work," Fabia told McGowan.

It was clear that McGowan's story had touched people around the world, but there was still more work to be done back home.