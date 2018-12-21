by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 10:19 AM
Dreams do come true.
On Thursday night's episode of Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps was left thoroughly stunned when none other than Oprah Winfrey called into the show. As you surely know, back when the Dawson's Creek alum launched Busy Tonight, the mother of two installed a landline just in case the queen of media ever felt like calling.
"I'm gonna start crying! I can't," a tearful Busy expressed as she heard the phone ringing. "I'm not ready for this."
Thankfully, Busy was able to get herself together and answer the call as Oprah was on the line. "Hello! Is this you, Busy?" the celebrated TV personality asked. "It's Oprah."
Understandably in shock, a weepy Busy promised Oprah that she's available to chat "anytime you want to call."
In fact, Philipps even hilariously noted that she'd happily talk about Oprah's famous "harvest day."
"I'm so happy that you're on late night," Oprah remarked. "It's so good to see a woman on late night!"
This clearly meant the world to the Busy Tonight host as she gushed that she's "never recovering from this." Busy's world was further rocked when the famed talk show host invited her for a visit.
"I adore you! Have a wonderful holiday, Oprah." Busy concluded. "And, you know, give the dogs and Stedman [Graham] a kiss for me."
Watch the iconic phone call go down for yourself in the clip above!
