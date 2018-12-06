BRAND NEW
Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

by Brett Malec | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 8:58 AM

 There's a new Kardashian sister in town!

Busy Philipps is rocking a new look that pays tribute to fellow E! star Kim Kardashian. The Busy Tonight host recently got a Keeping Up With the Kardashians-inspired makeover ahead of Kim's appearance on her late night talk show this Sunday night and honestly it's fierce AF.

"In honor of @kimkardashian being a guest on @busytonighttv THIS SUNDAY, right after the finale of @kuwtk, I got a full Kardash makeover," Busy posted on Instagram Thursday morning, adding, "It lasted like 4 hours."

Philipps killed it in a Yeezy-inspired rust-colored athleisure look that consisted of skintight leggings and matching midriff-baring sports bra. The late night host completed her Kardashian-inspired look with a camel-colored coat worn off the shoulders à la Kim and clear heels.

As for her glam, Busy rocked a long blond wig much like the style Kim is known for now and again.

Fans have been going crazy over Busy's spot-on Kardashian makeover and many of her celeb friends even chimed in on social media to give their stamp of approval.

"I need a minute," Whitney Cummings posted, while Jenna Fischer commented, "I've always wanted to do that." "I'm obsessed," Mindy Kaling wrote.

Constance Zimmer shared several hand-clapping emojis while Michelle Monaghan posted, "Dead."

Dead is right! 

Don't miss Kim's appearance on Busy Tonight this Sunday at 10 p.m. following the KUWTK season finale!

