by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 6:00 AM
Busy Philipps knows how to show her Busy Tonight guests a good time!
We know this to be true as the actress turned late night personality has gotten every single one of her guests to pose in her playful photo booth.
Not only did Busy wrangle a sultry snap out of John Stamos, but she also convinced Julia Roberts to display her wacky side in the booth. We're both impressed and jealous!
Of course, those celebrities weren't the only notable names to strike poses alongside the Dawson's Creek alum. Don't worry, we've compiled all the Busy Tonight photo booth pics just for you!
Be sure to scroll through the fun images for yourself below.
Busy gets the Full House veteran to strike a secretive pose.
The Busy Tonight host and The Predator actress seem stunned by something in the photo booth!
The model turned actress teaches Busy how to perfectly pout.
Unsurprisingly, Busy is all smiles with the always hilarious Mindy.
The Dawson's Creek alum keeps it playful with The Good Place star.
Busy and the Homecoming star go with wacky faces for the photo booth!
The late night host rings in Halloween with this Will & Grace veteran.
The Dynasty costars hop in the photo booth after picking up their Revival Show of 2018 People's Choice Award on Busy Tonight.
The Riverdale actress looks seriously shocked next to the Busy Tonight host.
The Saturday Night Live alum gets silly with Busy in the booth.
