Busy Philipps Has Taken Some Seriously LOL-Worthy Photo Booth Pics on Busy Tonight

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 6:00 AM

Busy Philipps knows how to show her Busy Tonight guests a good time!

We know this to be true as the actress turned late night personality has gotten every single one of her guests to pose in her playful photo booth.

Not only did Busy wrangle a sultry snap out of John Stamos, but she also convinced Julia Roberts to display her wacky side in the booth. We're both impressed and jealous!

Of course, those celebrities weren't the only notable names to strike poses alongside the Dawson's Creek alum. Don't worry, we've compiled all the Busy Tonight photo booth pics just for you!

Be sure to scroll through the fun images for yourself below.

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, John Stamos

E!

John Stamos

Busy gets the Full House veteran to strike a secretive pose.

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Olivia Munn

E!

Olivia Munn

The Busy Tonight host and The Predator actress seem stunned by something in the photo booth!

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Emily Ratajkowski

E!

Emily Ratajkowski

The model turned actress teaches Busy how to perfectly pout.

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight

Mindy Kaling

Unsurprisingly, Busy is all smiles with the always hilarious Mindy.

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight

Kristen Bell

The Dawson's Creek alum keeps it playful with The Good Place star.

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight

Julia Roberts

Busy and the Homecoming star go with wacky faces for the photo booth!

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight

Megan Mullally

The late night host rings in Halloween with this Will & Grace veteran.

Liz Gillies, Grant Show, Busy Tonight

E!

Liz Gillies & Grant Show

The Dynasty costars hop in the photo booth after picking up their Revival Show of 2018 People's Choice Award on Busy Tonight.

Camila Mendes, Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

E!

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale actress looks seriously shocked next to the Busy Tonight host.

Busy Philipps, Taran Killam, Busy Tonight,

E!

Taran Killam

The Saturday Night Live alum gets silly with Busy in the booth.

