COMING
SOON

Kristen Bell, Mindy Kaling and More! Busy Tonight Reveals Their Impressive Premiere Week Guest List

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Busy Tonight is set to impress, especially when it comes to A-list guests.

With the first episode of Busy Tonight right around the corner (Sunday, Oct. 28 to be exact), the Busy Philipps-helmed show announced the impressive list of guests slated to appear during premiere week. Since the new chat show will have episodes Sunday through Wednesday, Busy Tonight has landed notable names for each night.

Kicking off the premiere will be Mindy Kaling as she will be promoting Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral. Monday evening will feature Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens, Tuesday's guest will be The Good Place's Kristen Bell and Wednesday will round out premiere week with Will and Grace legend Megan Mullally.

Photos

Busy Philipps' Coolest Mom Moments

It's said that premiere week will also feature appearances by Jimmy Kimmel, Fred Armisen and Andy Cohen. We honestly couldn't be more stoked!

The star power will continue as Busy is scheduled to also sit down with Julia Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Camila MendesJohn Stamos, Olivia Munn, Beth Behrs, Lauren Graham, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emily Ratajkowski, Taran Killam, David Alan Grier, Tess Holliday, Tom Lenk and more. Again, we couldn't be more excited…are you?

For celebrity fun and more, be sure to tune-in to Busy Tonight on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Busy Philipps , Mindy Kaling , Vanessa Hudgens , Kristen Bell , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies Might Just Be Your Witch/Vampire/Werewolf Dream Show

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail

Could Emmy Rossum Join Homecoming After Shameless Exit?

The Haunting of Hill House

All of The Haunting of Hill House Theories and Hidden Ghosts We Can’t Stop Obsessing Over

Camilla Luddington Knows Why You Still Watch "Grey's Anatomy"

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

This Is What Happened When American Horror Story's Adina Porter Showed Joan Collins Her Tinder Matches

Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites to Send "Best Witches" to Chilling Adventures Stars

"Modern Family" Death Leaves Fans Stunned

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.