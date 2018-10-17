COMING
Lights! Camera! Action! Here Are Busy Philipps' Best Acting Roles to Date

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 5:00 AM

Busy Philipps may have a new talk show on E!, but she's been in this business for a long time.

While Busy Tonight is Philipps' first endeavor in the late night world, the mother of two has previously made a splash on both the big and small screens. The blonde industry vet first broke onto the scene in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks.

Although the show was short-lived, it became a cult classic and is a favorite among fans of all ages. Nonetheless, Busy's acting career didn't stop there as she went on to land starring roles in other notable TV projects and movies. We know this for a fact as we did a deep dive into her resume!

For a closer look at Busy's best roles, be sure to check out the images below!

Photos

Busy Philipps' Best Looks

Freaks and Geeks, Cast, Busy Philipps

NBC

Freaks and Geeks

Busy's first major role was as bad girl Kim Kelly in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks. She starred alongside James Franco, who played her love interest.

Dawson's Creek, Cast, Busy Philipps

The WB

Dawson's Creek

Philipps then moved onto another notable teen show, as she was cast as Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek. Her role as Katie Holmes' character's college roommate landed her a Teen Choice Awards nomination for "TV - Choice Sidekick."

Busy Philipps, White Chicks

Columbia Pictures

White Chicks

Busy went on to give a LOL-worthy performance in the '04 big-screen comedy White Chicks.

Busy Philipps, ER

Greg Gayne/NBCU Photo Bank

ER

Philipps played a convincing doctor during her 19 episode-stint on ER.

Busy Philipps, I Don't Know How She Does It

The Weinstein Co.

I Don't Know How She Does It

The Busy Tonight host brought the sass for this big screen project.

Courteney Cox, Busy Philipps, Cougar Town

Michael Desmond/ABC

Cougar Town

Busy had us laughing out loud in this Courteney Cox-led sitcom.

Busy Philipps, Shea Whigham, Vice Principals

Fred Norris/HBO

Vice Principals

The mother of two flaunted her comedy chops once more starring in HBO's comedy Vice Principals. Philipps portrayed Danny McBride's hilarious ex wife.

Busy Philipps, Drunk History

Comedy Central

Drunk History

The industry vet has appeared in several episodes of Drunk History and most recently portrayed Rose Valland in an episode narrated by Tiffany Haddish.

Amy Schumer, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, I Feel Pretty

STX Financing, LLC

I Feel Pretty

Busy played Amy Schumer's supportive bestie in the '18 comedy flick I Feel Pretty.

