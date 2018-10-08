The Busy Tonight premiere is only a few weeks away and even Busy Philipps can't believe it.

Regardless, the Dawson's Creek alum had plenty to spill to E! News on Sunday about her upcoming talk show. And, while Busy might be in disbelief about her new gig, it appears she's ready to interview Hollywood's best and brightest.

"This morning I got out of the shower, I was like, 'Oh gosh…I'm doing a talk show. I'm interviewing Julia Roberts in like four weeks. Oh my gosh,'" Busy teased exclusively to E! News while at P.S. Arts Express Yourself 2018.

Although Busy is rightfully "really excited about Julia," she remembered to stay tight-lipped about the surprises she has in store for the A-lister.