by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 1:47 PM
When your BFF gets a show, the first question on everyone's mind is, will you be on it?
E!'s Erin Lim caught up with Michelle Williamsat the premiere of her new film Venom, where she gushed about her bestie Busy Philipps' new E! late night talk show, Busy Tonight.
"So excited," Michelle cheered. "I wouldn't miss it for the world."
While Michelle didn't reveal whether or not she'd be a guest on the show, she did say that when it comes to being interviewed by Busy, she's pretty confident that her famously unfiltered friend knows what's off limits.
"I think she knows where not to go," the Venom star said.
For more from our interview with Michelle Williams, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.
