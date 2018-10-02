EXCLUSIVE!

Michelle Williams Says She’s "So Excited" for BFF Busy Philipps' New Show Busy Tonight!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When your BFF gets a show, the first question on everyone's mind is, will you be on it?

E!'s Erin Lim caught up with Michelle Williamsat the premiere of her new film Venom, where she gushed about her bestie Busy Philipps' new E! late night talk showBusy Tonight.

"So excited," Michelle cheered. "I wouldn't miss it for the world."

While Michelle didn't reveal whether or not she'd be a guest on the show, she did say that when it comes to being interviewed by Busy, she's pretty confident that her famously unfiltered friend knows what's off limits.

"I think she knows where not to go," the Venom star said.

For more from our interview with Michelle Williams, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Michelle Williams , Busy Philipps , Erin Lim , Movies , E! News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Noah Centineo

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angels Reboot Casting

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Announcement With Help From Her Cat

Tyler Baltierra

Why Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Is Preparing to Get a "Ton of Backlash"

Jeff Lewis

Jeff Lewis Calls Surrogate's Lawsuit a "Money Grab"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

All the Details on Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi's Miami Trip

Bristol Palin

Feuds, Drama and Jealousy: How Bristol Palin Is Changing Teen Mom OG

The Conners, Roseanne

The Conners Previews What Life Is Like Without Roseanne

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.