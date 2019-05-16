by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 16, 2019 8:47 PM
Throw on your Mr. Nightgown and pour out a margarita, because it's time to celebrate Busy Tonight's finale.
With over 100 episodes under her belt, we had a feeling Busy Philipps and her late night team would pull out all the stops for the last episode. Ahead of Thursday's taping, it was teased that several "surprise guests" would be joining Busy—and we were blown away by the turn out. Yet, Busy had quite the message for those who missed out on the last six months of Busy Tonight.
"Here's the thing, guys. One of the greatest things you can do in life is show up," Busy relayed in her monologue. "In the last six months, you know this is just a tv show, but so many people have shown up for me. And there were some people who didn't and they know who the f--k they are…and I will never forget."
Not only did A-list BFF Michelle Williams swing by the Busy Tonight set for a mini Dawson's Creek reunion, but Busy was also joined by former Cougar Town costar Christa Miller, former Freaks and Geeks costar Linda Cardellini, former Made of Honor costar Whitney Cummings and former White Chicks costar Jennifer Carpenter. Our nostalgic hearts could barely handle all the reunions!
We can't say we're entirely surprised by the celebrity guest lineup as all of these women, besides Carpenter, previously appeared on Busy Tonight. As this was a big night for Philipps, it was only right that she was surrounded by her longtime pals.
Understandably, Busy's pals had wonderfully nice things to say about her during a segment called, "Toast or Roast." For starters, Williams had her Dawson's Creek bestie in tears after praising the latter's loyalty.
"I don't know how you do it, because you look like you're living a really fabulous life for yourself, but the truth is is that you show up for all of us all of the time," the Fosse/Verdon actress gushed. "And that you are the most selfless person that I know and it's taught me everything that I know about being a friend."
Busy was further touched when Michelle revealed that she missed daughter Matilda Ledger's play to appear on the finale. "Tonight is actually opening night of my daughter's school play," the Venom star noted. "And when I said to her, 'Listen, Aunt Bus needs me. Are you cool if I just come to the middle and the ending? And she was like, 'Mom, absolutely. Get on that plane. Of course!'"
However, the episode wasn't just about warm and fuzzy moments as comedienne Cummings made sure to roast Busy. In fact, Whitney said the Busy Tonight finale was the embodiment of what Philipps' does best—"talking and crying."
Talk about a memorable send off. For all the tears and laughter, be sure to watch the clips above!
What did you think of the Busy Tonight finale? Be sure to let us know!
