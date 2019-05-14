by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., May. 14, 2019 9:27 AM
The women of Wine Country have been making great content for decades.
So it's pretty bizarre that some journalists still start interviews with Maya Rudolph and say, "Well, it's an exciting time to be a woman in comedy!" Yawn. The superstar comedian laments comments like those in this clip from Monday's Busy Tonight, which sees her responding to a series of eye-roll-inducing hypothetical statements drawn up by host Busy Philipps. (The hypothetical reporter round is promptly followed by another scenario in which a relative calls to say "that dress you wore to the award show is tacky.")
Maya's Wine Country costars and longtime friends Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Paula Pell and Ana Gasteyer are there to weigh in, and it's safe to say they're all in agreement about how they'd handle the "woman in comedy" conversation.
"I just tell them to suck my d--k," Maya says plainly. And also: "Bitch, were you in a coma?"
The band of funny women dole out lots of zingers during their Busy Tonight appearance—and highlight a couple of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Wine Country that prove these gals really are living out their own personal sketch comedy show, on- and off-screen.
Those who've seen the new Netflix movie probably remember that scene where Paula's character gifts her pals with a collection of personalized vibrators before their semi-fictional girls trip kicks off. Even better than the story line itself is the fact that it happened in real-life:
"On the real trip and in the movie, I went the night before at midnight to the Hustler store on Santa Monica," she recalls. "I went and got very high-end vibrators slash dildo-y vibrators for every one of the gals and I bought separate batteries."
Paula's a really good friend. Hear the hysterical story in full in the clip above!
Watch Busy tonight on E!, Monday - Thursday 11e|8p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?