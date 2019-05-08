Topher Grace has been in the business a long time.

He's done sitcoms, dramas, action films and sci-fi fantasies—lots of them too! So it's not too much of a surprise when the sharp-witted actor (who's set to star in National Geographic's upcoming miniseries The Hot Zone when it premieres at the end of the month) admits he can't actually remember some of the plots he helped bring to life onscreen in this clip from Tuesday's Busy Tonight.

Take That '70s Show, the popular long-running comedy series that's at least one of Topher's most recognizable roles to date.

"When I am out of town, [That '70s Show will] be on and I'll look around and go, 'Eh, maybe I'm gonna watch this,'" he says, and the audience is already chuckling. Continuing, Eric Forman's real-life counterpart explains, "I'll forget having done that episode. And I'm watching it like, 'What does happen with Eric and Donna in this one? Oh. I hope they get together or whatever.'"