Emma Roberts is a sophisticated woman with an appreciation for collectible playthings, and she's owning it!

"You're an adult lady who loves a doll," notes host Busy Philipps in this clip from Wednesday's Busy Tonight, which sees Emma opening up about something fans on Instagram have been buzzing about for a while: her obvious affinity for old-school toy figures.

"The new cat lady is doll lady, I've heard," the actor quips, adding that she's "obsessed with dolls in general," especially those fashionable bug-eyed ones we've seen her pose with on social media. Where'd the passion come from? "I think it's because I got rid of my Barbies before I was ready to," she shrugs.

Fortunately, Emma had the chance to revisit her lost childhood figurine days recently—albeit, in a different sense—since she more or less embodies one in Ugly Dolls, the sweet new animated film about celebrating otherness that premieres tomorrow, May 3.