BRAND NEW
Mon - Thurs 10e|7p

Watch Lizzo Recount the Time She "Slid Into Drake's DMs" on Busy Tonight: "It Was Bold!"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Blame it on her juice! It's spiked with tequila.

Lizzo's out here making news again in this clip from Monday's Busy Tonight, which finds the superstar musician sipping juice box cocktails with Busy Philipps and spilling some tea in the meantime. Fans—like the host—who've been listening to Cuz I Love You on repeat since it first dropped last week know the rapper-singer-songwriter collaborates with a couple of big names on her new album. So, now that she's worked with Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane, Busy wants to know if there's anyone in particular Lizzo's been eyeing for potential future partnerships.  

"I want to have a song featuring Adele, bitch!" she cries. "I'll just take the backseat. I'll rap. I'll let her sing."

A collab between Lizzo and the "Hello" singer is merely the stuff of musical fantasies at this point, though Busy wonders if a quick venture into Adele's DMs might help get this idea off the ground. Unfortunately, that's not really Lizzo's approach to business anymore.

"I used to slide into DMs," she explains. When the host asks for more specifics, Lizzo takes a few more enthusiastic sips of "juice" before recounting the one-sided Instagram interaction with Drake that makes her think twice about ever going there again.

"I slid into Drake's DMs, but it was bold. I was drunk and I was just like, 'Let's just see if this motherf---er can sing,'" she continues. "And I sent him a DM…this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that."

Hear all about the night Lizzo almost drunk messaged Drake—and watch her and Busy get their "butt auras" read—in the hysterical clips above!

Watch Busy tonight on E!, Monday - Thursday 11e|8p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Busy Philipps , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner, 13 Going on 30

15 Years Later, Where Does Jennifer Garner's 13 Going on 30 Character Rank Among Her Other Roles?

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Loves Being a "Tour Wife" to Keith Urban

Scott Disick

Scott Disick Promises "Crazy and Impressive Renovations" on New E! Series Flip It Like Disick!

What/If, Renee Zellweger

What/If, Renée Zellweger's First TV Show, Looks Straight Up Sexy and a Little Frightening

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke's Game of Thrones "Family Portrait" Will Make Your Day

Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Inset

Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Loving Birthday Message to Prince Louis

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Critics Amid Britney Spears Speculation

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.