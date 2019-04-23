A collab between Lizzo and the "Hello" singer is merely the stuff of musical fantasies at this point, though Busy wonders if a quick venture into Adele's DMs might help get this idea off the ground. Unfortunately, that's not really Lizzo's approach to business anymore.

"I used to slide into DMs," she explains. When the host asks for more specifics, Lizzo takes a few more enthusiastic sips of "juice" before recounting the one-sided Instagram interaction with Drake that makes her think twice about ever going there again.

"I slid into Drake's DMs, but it was bold. I was drunk and I was just like, 'Let's just see if this motherf---er can sing,'" she continues. "And I sent him a DM…this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that."

Hear all about the night Lizzo almost drunk messaged Drake—and watch her and Busy get their "butt auras" read—in the hysterical clips above!