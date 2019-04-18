by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 8:23 AM
It's a Bachelor reunion on Busy Tonight!
Colton Underwood makes a surprise appearance in this clip from Wednesday's Busy Tonight, which sees the lovable former bachelor reliving some of last season's most memorable moments. His unexpected cameo is sort of a gift from host Busy Philipps to Brittany Snow, who appears in the segment alongside her Someone Great costar DeWanda Wise.
Busy's in the business of making people's wildest dreams come true—their "tweet dreams" to be exact—and she makes good on her wish-granting reputation once more with Brittany. Back in 2013, the actor tweeted, "In my next life. I'm coming back as Chris Harrison. #ThisIstheFinalRose #YesChrisWeAreAware #TheMan." And while there's no reincarnation involved in her transition from spunky Hollywood celeb to face of Bachelor Nation, she does get her turn in the host's spot after a little coaching from The Man himself.
"Hey Brittany! It's Chris Harrison from the Bachelor and Bachelorette," he tells her via a TV monitor nearby. So, Brittany wants his job in the next lifetime, huh? The dating series' real-life host goes on to give Busy's guest some advice about how to actually go about doing that.
"Let me give you a few tips: First of all, gotta talk with your hands. If you're not using your hands, you're not saying anything at all," Chris begins. "Second, always, always have a hot tub or helicopter within a thousand feet. And last, but certainly not least, always wear comfortable shoes because you never know when someone's gonna jump over a fence and make a break for it."
Brittany must have been taking notes because minute later, she's back on the Busy Tonight stage donning a classic Chris Harrison-esque suit jacket and a pair of comfy sneakers—just in case. (Busy has provided an inflatable hot tub as well, for good measure.) All she needs now is a bachelor. And luckily, she gets one!
"You guys looking for a bachelor?!" Colton pops in. And even though Brittany proceeds to deliver a seriously convincing pre-rose ceremony pep talk as Bachelor host, he's not really feeling the competitive dating vibe so much these days.
"You know, I ended my season and I'm very happy with Cassie, so I don't think I need a final rose," he replies. "So, I think I'm just gonna get out of here."
And with that, the athletically inclined reality star turns his back to the audience before emphatically leaping over a makeshift white picket fence situated toward the back of the stage.
"You guys, he jumped the fence!" Busy gasps.
See Colton recreate his infamous Bachelor fence jump—and hear Chris Harrison's hilarious "tips" for yourself—in the clips above!
Watch Busy tonight on E!, Monday - Thursday 11e|8p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?