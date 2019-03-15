Keeping on trend.

In this digital exclusive ahead of Monday's all-new Busy Tonight, Five Feet Apart stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse teach Busy Philipps about Instagram's newest, quirky trend. Specifically, the late-night host finds herself baffled by the on-purpose ugly pics.

"So, why? Why, why, Haley Lu?" the Dawson's Creek alum inquires.

"I'll tell you! Honestly, there's more control in purposefully looking bad in a photo—instead of like, trying to look cute and then looking at it and being like, 'Awww, I look like s--t!'" the 24-year-old actress relays.

In order to master the new trend, Busy tasks Haley Lu with modeling a variety of ugly looks. In fact, thanks to the direction by Philipps, The Edge of Seventeen star perfectly nails the "face you make when you accidentally hit like on someone's very old Instagram."