by Brett Malec | Fri., Mar. 8, 2019 8:39 AM
Busy Philipps wants more One Day at a Time!
As part of Women's Week here at Busy Tonight, E!'s late night funny woman surprised Thursday's celebrity guests Rita Moreno, Justina Machado and ODAAT show creator Gloria Calderón Kellett with a special message in the sky.
While Netflix has yet to decide whether or not the fan-favorite series will get a fourth season, Busy took matters into her own hands by having a plane fly over the Netflix headquarters in Hollywood with a special message: "Renew One Day at a Time!" signed Busy Tonight.
With Rita, Justina and Gloria on hand, Busy urged viewers, "Catch up on all the seasons because you know how streaming works. You're smart. And Netflix executives, if you're watching, everyone wants, and we all need, a season four!"
Needless to say, the ODAAT trio were blown away by Busy's surprise.
Check out the video of Busy's high-flying message and see the cast's reaction in the pics below! Plus, watch Busy's interview to hear Rita tells a hilarious story about peeing herself in a very public place!
Watch Busy tonight on E!, Monday - Thrusday 11e|8p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca
