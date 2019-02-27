It's Steve Carell in a box!

Jenna Fischer's birthday comes early in this hysterical clip from Tuesday's Busy Tonight. The actor won't celebrate her actual b-day until the end of next week, but that doesn't stop host Busy Philipps from surprising her with a preemptive round of gift-giving—Dunder Mifflin style.

"I asked some of your coworkers from The Office to send special gifts," Busy tells her guest. "And you have to guess who sent each one."

The name game is a breeze at first. Many of Jenna's former costars double as the actor's present-day friends, and she appears to know them all too well.