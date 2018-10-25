The Botched Doctors to Tackle Even Bigger Cases in Season 5 This December! Watch a Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Botched is coming back...and it isn't going anywhere. 

Today the E! network confirmed that the mega-hit medical show has been greenlit for a 6th season. This exciting news was announced right as the Botched season 5 supertease dropped and, to be honest, it's like Christmas came early.

The new season, slated to premiere on December 6, will showcase Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow as they tackle even more high stakes procedures. And from what we can tell in the clip above, the Botched doctors will have many interesting patients this season.

For starters, in the season 5 premiere, singer-songwriter "Tiny" Tameka Harris will accompany her best friend to a consultation with Dr. Dubrow over a botched breast augmentation. Oh, and Pixee Fox will make her return to Botched as she has had a whirlwind of plastic surgeries. Of course, these aren't even the most outlandish cases the docs will face!

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After—Shocking Transformations!

It's said that one model will seek Nassif and Dubrow's help as she accidentally got too much fat injected under her eyes. Will the docs be able to rectify this wrong?

You'll be able to learn that and more by tuning into the Botched premiere on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. For a taste of what's to come, be sure to take a look at the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Apple News , Plastic Surgery , , Top Stories
Latest News
Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell

How Ariana Grande Impressed Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites to Send "Best Witches" to Chilling Adventures Stars

"Modern Family" Death Leaves Fans Stunned

Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps Recalls Depression Battle: "I Just Didn't Want to Be Alive"

Meghan Markle Leaves Price Tag on $500 Dress

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener World Tour 2019 Dates

Starbucks, Halloween

Starbucks' Spooky New Drink Will Be Your Favorite Halloween Treat

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.