Nesreen was promised a "really cute, perfect, straight nose," but ended up with a Botched job!

On Wednesday's all new episode, the California resident opens up to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif about the complicated relationship she has had with her nose. Thanks to a childhood accident, which involved a blindfold and a wooden pole, Nesreen's breathing was significantly impacted and caused massive panic attacks.

"Breathing is one of the basic physiologic functions and if you have an inability to breathe properly that can easily give you a panic attack," Dr. Dubrow explains to the Botched cameras.

After meeting with her personal physician, Nesreen was referred to an ENT who promised to get her "all fixed up."