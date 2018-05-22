by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 10:00 AM
It's double trouble!
On this week's new episode of Botched, Kelsey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help to fix a boob job that left her with a double bubble deformity.
"A double bubble occurs when you are attempting to lower the inframammary crease in order to make more room for the implant," Dr. Dubrow explained. "The problem is, if you lower it just a little too much, it creates a deformity. A double bubble contour that looks really bad."
The only person more upset about Kelsey's condition is her mom. "Right after having the surgery, I noticed the bubble immediately," Kelsey revealed to the doctors. However, it took her a while longer to actually clue her mom in on what happened to her.
E!
"After the fact, she never said nothing to me about the issue," her mom tells them. But it wasn't because she didn't want her mom in her business, she just didn't want to upset her with more bad news.
"I had other medical issues, so I didn't want to put the stress that this went wrong on my mom," Kelsey revealed to them. Kelsey also suffers from endometriosis and has had to have two surgeries for her condition, and has been dealing with issues from her breast surgery during this time as well.
That doesn't make her mom feel any better about the situation. "The fact that I learned this recently is very bothersome to me," her mom confides in the surgeons. Hopefully this surgery will fix her breasts and her relationship with her mom.
See the shocking moment in the clip above!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!