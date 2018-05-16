"A lady that I knew said, 'I have this amazing doctor.' So I went to a consultation and he told me I'm going to make you look perfect. He said he would insert breast implants through my abdomen while doing my tummy tuck," Krystle revealed. "The surgery was going to cost $12,000. I told him I didn't have it. He said, 'Okay, I'm going to help you out. Go ahead and give me the $7,000 and you can pay the rest in payments.' He had me at payments."

Turns out that was a terrible idea! Krystle ended up getting gangrene and having to spend time in the hospital. After seeing pictures of her stomach infection, even Dr. Nassif was a little distraught. "That makes me nauseated," he shared. Later Krystle revealed that the doctor who operated on her was still suffering the residual effects of having a stroke. So she never stood a chance.

Being the miracle worker that he is, Dr. Dubrow was able to fix Krystle's nightmare surgeries with a lot of work. Turns out the doctor had not only put the breast implants in wrong, but Dr. Dubrow didn't even know what they were! They had some sort of ink in them. It's definitely an understatement to say Krystle is lucky to be alive.

Not only is she alive but thriving. She's now able to go to the beach and show off her banging beach bod and new boobs. You go, girl!