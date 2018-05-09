From Barbies to butt implants, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have seen it all.

But on Wednesday's Botched premiere, the doctors got the chance to treat a patient from a franchise very close to their hearts, The Real Housewives!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim D. considered getting her breasts fixed for years, but after losing her boyfriend, Kim put the procedure on the back burner. Ready and aching for relief, Kim hoped the doctors could fix the bad boob job that left her breasts aggravated and encapsulated.

"There are four grades. Grade one means soft, essentially no encapsulation. Grade four means super firm, painful and displaced," Dr. Dubrow explained. "That's me," Kim agreed. "You have grade four," the doctor confirmed.

While Dr. Dubrow warned Kim that there were no guarantees when it came to her displaced breasts, he was willing to proceed in an effort to give her the boobs she always wanted.

"I have to find the right balance between manipulating her scar tissue to relieve her of her symptoms, but leaving her enough soft tissue so her breasts are aesthetically pleasing," he said.