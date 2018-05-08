He's going under the knife, but it won't be the first time...or the last!

On this week's episode of Botched, Joey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help with fixing a nose job gone wrong. But first, we learn about all the ways his previous surgeries have gone so right!

"I have 300cc silicone solid butt implants. It was by far the most painful thing I've ever done to myself," Joey shared. "I couldn't sit for six weeks, but it was worth it." That pretty much sums Joey up in a nutshell. But it doesn't end there.

"I first started modifying myself when I was 15 years old and I started going tanning and would wear color contacts," Joey shared. "I've had the sweat glands from my under arms removed. I haven't sweat since the procedure. I wouldn't say I'm obsessed with plastic surgery, I would say that I'm a plastic surgery enthusiast."