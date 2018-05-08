BRAND NEW
WED 9E|6P

Botched Patient and Self-Described "Plastic Surgery Enthusiast" Needs Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to Fix His Nose

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 8, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's going under the knife, but it won't be the first time...or the last! 

On this week's episode of BotchedJoey needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help with fixing a nose job gone wrong. But first, we learn about all the ways his previous surgeries have gone so right! 

"I have 300cc silicone solid butt implants. It was by far the most painful thing I've ever done to myself," Joey shared. "I couldn't sit for six weeks, but it was worth it." That pretty much sums Joey up in a nutshell. But it doesn't end there. 

"I first started modifying myself when I was 15 years old and I started going tanning and would wear color contacts," Joey shared. "I've had the sweat glands from my under arms removed. I haven't sweat since the procedure. I wouldn't say I'm obsessed with plastic surgery, I would say that I'm a plastic surgery enthusiast."

Watch

Botched Docs Tease RHONJ' Kim D.'s Case

"I got my first nose job when I was 21 years old. The doctor put an implant over my nose. It was a nightmare. After six months it slipped down and broke through my septum," he revealed about his plastic surgery disaster. 

"I went to the surgeon and he tried using a clamp and scalpel to try and trim it and push it back into my nose and hope it was going to close over. It didn't so I went in for surgery to have the implant removed," he shared. Unfortunately, they didn't completely fix the problem. Cue Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif to the rescue! 

"When I woke up from that surgery, my nose was really bumpy at the top," Joey shared. "My nose is like a canvas that's half painted. It's almost there. It just needs a little tweak and a little finishing." Will they be able to give him his dream nose? 

Hear the shocking story in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Top Stories , Plastic Surgery
Latest News
DuckTales, Lin-Manuel Miranda

What Do Lin-Manuel Miranda and His DuckTales Character Have in Common?

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

All of the Sinfully Glamorous Outfits the Stars Wore to the 2018 Met Gala After-Parties

Nick Jonas, 2018 Met Gala

Nick Jonas Rides the Subway to the 2018 Met Gala

Amber Portwood

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: It's a Boy!

BTS, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Vote For BTS' Best Music Video Ever Ahead of the Band's New Album Release

NCIS, Pauley Perrette

Pauley Perrette "Worried" About NCIS Fans Regarding Her "Sad" Exit: "I Did My Best Work For You"

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Jesse Plemons

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.