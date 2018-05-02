by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
Botched is coming back with a vengeance!
Season 5 of the beloved show is back on May 9 and crazier than ever. According to stars Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, the patients on this season somehow found a way to get even more absurd procedures done.
"This season on botched is the craziest season we've ever experienced, because there has been an explosion, both in this country and internationally, of plastic surgery complications," Dr. Dubrow revealed. "Plastic Surgery is out of control. We're seeing the worst complications we've never heard of, never seen in a text book and we're facing some of the most difficult challenges."
After all this time the patients are still willing to go through anything to change their looks! "You would think people would actually start learning and be more careful, but they're not," Dr. Nassif revealed. Dr. Nassif realizes it's their true portrayal of the reality of what surgery is like that keeps patients coming back season after season.
"The interesting thing is, besides seeing these great before and afters which everybody sees, thinking that plastic surgery is easy, but we show really what it's like," Dr. Nassif explained. "We show the complications. We show the healing issues. We show all the nastiness of having plastic surgery. That's why we're just going to rock your world this season."
This time around it's not just about drama with the patients. You're going to see more of the doctors lives than ever before.
"It's a very, very scary season. We were faced with some of the most difficult challenges that we have ever seen," Dr. Dubrow shared. "And you're going to see us have some problems. So, if you like watching traffic accidents, this is a plastic surgery traffic accident gone awry." We can't wait!
