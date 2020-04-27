Mon at 10e|7p

A Three-Boobed Patient Is a First For the Botched Docs! Hear All About Her Dramatic Case

by Allison Crist | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 7:00 AM

The Botched docs may have met their match.

On tonight's all-new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are introduced to Sandra—or as she calls herself, "the three-boobed lady."

Her case is certainly unique; so much so that Dr. Nassif initially thinks that the photos of her breasts aren't real.

"I've seen hundreds of breast deformities," he says in a confessional. "But a deformity like this with three breasts? No way. First time."

During her consultation, Sandra explains that she just wanted to undergo a routine breast augmentation.

"I told [the plastic surgeon], 'I don't want to go big. I just want a normal C.' A small C would've been perfect," she explains alongside her boyfriend. "And for the most part, that's what I thought I was getting. Until I woke up from surgery."

It was then that her surgeon admitted to her that he "must've done something wrong." But according to Sandra, his attempt to fix the mistake only made things worse.

"Sandra, I've gotta tell you, we have this expression in breast revisional surgery called malposition," Dr. Dubrow tells her. "It means that the breast implant is not in the right place. You have the most dramatic example of malposition I've ever seen in my entire career."

The Many Boobs of Botched

Sandra goes on to explain that her surgeries took place more than four years ago, and ever since, she's felt "like a circus freak." 

"I just hid it from myself," she says, adding that she's "never without" her bra when her boyfriend's around. "He never sees me naked, ever. I am so embarrassed."

Though the Botched doctors are eager to help, they make it clear that it's not going to be easy.

"This is extraordinarily hard operation and very, very risky," Dr. Dubrow says.

Check out the entire exchange in the clip above, and watch tonight's brand new Botched to see what happens with Sandra!

