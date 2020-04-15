Mon at 10e|7p

Celebrate Brittany & Paul Nassif's Pregnancy News By Reliving Their Love Story

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 12:01 PM

Congratulations, Dr. Paul Nassif and Brittany Nassif!

As we reported earlier, the Botched doctor and his beautiful wife are expecting their first child together. In addition to sharing their happy news exclusively with E! News, Nassif also took to Instagram to share a sweet sonogram of his unborn child.

"I'm so excited and blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world," the plastic surgeon wrote online. "October can't come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it's going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it's my baby."

As E! readers surely know, this will the first child for Brittany and the fourth for Paul, who has three sons with ex Adrienne Maloof.

We can't say we're surprised to hear that these two are expecting as they've already had quite the love story. From their picturesque proposal on the water to their fairy tale wedding in Santorini, Paul and Brittany have had many romantic moments together. And now, baby makes three!

For a closer look at Paul and Brittany's love story, be sure to scroll through their sweetest moments below.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Instagram Official!

Although Dr. Nassif had already confirmed to E! News that he was dating someone new in May 2018, he made things Instagram official in July 2018 with this photo of himself, Brittany and Mark Wahlberg.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Beach Babes

It didn't take long for the twosome to become inseparable! In August 2018, Paul declared he was in "Paradise" while on vacation with Brittany in Turks & Caicos.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Labor Day Love

By Labor Day, Paul and Brittany were fully in-sync. "I forgot my hat for the races," the Botched doctor joked alongside this sweet snap.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Double Date

Dr. Nassif revealed he had "the best time" while out with Brittany, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Sunday Sweeties

The plastic surgeon looked happier than ever in this sweet selfie from September 2018.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Couples Costume

Paul and Brittany were magical on Halloween in 2018.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Brittany Meets Giuliana Rancic

"Great times with great people," Paul boasted after a meet up with longtime E! personality Giuliana Rancic.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Christmas Cheer

By December 2018, Brittany had become Paul's constant plus one. Thus, it wasn't surprising when they celebrated the holiday season together.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Holidays

In fact, Paul and Brittany took things to the next level by sending out a joint holiday card.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Babe

On January 3, 2019, Dr. Nassif made his love for Brittany abundantly clear with a gush-worthy post for her birthday. "A very special happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life!" he wrote. "May we spend another 100 together! I love you."

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Date Night

The cute couple took a moment for a sweet selfie while out at a benefit event.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

His Valentine

Unsurprisingly, Brittany was Paul's Valentine in 2019. "So thankful for this beautiful woman... I love you," the doctor declared.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Travel Buddies

In this 2019 snap from Australia, Paul revealed that he and his lady were "a little jet lagged." However, this wasn't their first trip abroad!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos

Paul Nassif/Brittany Pattakos

She Said Yes!

On June 1, 2019, Paul got down on one knee and proposed to his "soulmate." "Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend," the Coolsculpting specialist said after the proposal.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

Wedding Plan

By June 2019, the love birds already started planning their big day. "I could see myself getting married in Santorini some day," Paul teased on Instagram.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

A Beautiful Weekend

The twosome celebrated their engagement in Southampton, NY in July 2019. "A beautiful weekend with my beautiful fiancée," Dr. Nassif stated online.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Instagram

Instagram

The Countdown Begins!

Paul teased his wedding date by writing, "less than a week away" on Instagram.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Presenting Mr. & Mrs. Nassif

The lovebirds tied the knot, on Oct. 6, 2019, in a picturesque reception at one of the Greek island's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini, E! News exclusively revealed at the time. Paul and Brittany's destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home in California the weekend prior.

Paul Nassif, Instagram,

Instagram

Baby on Board

Six months following their gorgeous Santorini nuptials, the couple revealed they were expecting. Their bundle of joy is due Oct. 19.

Don't forget to congratulate the parents to-be on social media!

