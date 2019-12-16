Can Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif turn this around?

The Botched doctors face another complicated case in this clip from tonight's new episode, which finds the medical duo in the midst of their first consult with hopeful plastic surgery patient Melissa. After two breast augmentations, a bungled corrective surgery and several waves of physical complications, the Ft. Lauderdale resident is eager to improve her chest's present appearance as soon as possible.

"I kind of just stopped my whole life," she explains, recounting her fourth and most recent doctor's decision to remove a nightmarish pair of implants whose poor suturing technique resulted in a seroma—a "low-grade inflammatory reaction" characterized by "leaking of the surrounding cells," as Dr. Dubrow goes on to explain.

After that final procedure left Melissa's breasts scarred and misshapen (she describes them as a "shredded meat fest" earlier in the episode), she decided to move back in with her family.