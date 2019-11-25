Before the doctors intervened, Michelle's boobs were dragging her down—literally!

On Monday's all-new Botched, the California resident turned to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help regarding her drooping breasts. Not only did Michelle describe her boobs as "cow udders," but she claimed they hung down to her belly button.

So, how did Michelle end up in this situation? After having her two children, Michelle's breasts changed forever. Thus, she decided to undergo a mommy makeover.

Unfortunately, her then surgeon gave her massive implants, which were not the desired C-cup/D-cup she had hoped for.

"I was completely unhappy," Michelle informed the docs during a consultation. "Started gaining weight and got really depressed."

According to the new patient, she gained 120 pounds before opting for a gastric sleeve. Sadly, this procedure also had a disastrous result as she went "septic."

Specifically, Michelle had a leak into her abdominal cavity of intestinal content.

"I almost died," Michelle informed Dubrow and Nassif. "I'm all healed now."