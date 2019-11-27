Monday
Hopeful Botched Patient Lisa Recalls Being "Tortured" By Bullies Over Her "Pelican Neck"

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Nov. 27, 2019 7:00 AM

Lisa's neck has always given her trouble.

As the California-born, Georgia-raised Botched patient explains in this clip from Monday's new episode, she was subjected to violent spells of bullying throughout her formative years—absurdly yet legitimately over her neck's appearance, which was apparently wider than ex-classmates thought it should be.

"They named me 'pelican neck' because I have a thick neck," Lisa says of the bullies, whose behavior went far beyond verbal harassment. "I was tortured walking home every day," she continues, before citing two instances in which confrontations with her tormentors led to serious injury.

"One day, one girl punched me in the nose and fractured my nose," she tells the Botched camera. "Another time, one of the girls came up behind me and pushed me. Later, we found out it fractured my elbow."

In light of the emotional and physical trauma sustained through those experiences, it's easy to understand why Lisa was eager to make a change. 

So, in preparation for an upcoming high school reunion, she decided to undergo her first facelift (a minimally invasive QuickLift procedure, meant to tighten the skin around her neck and jawline) about a year-and-a-half ago. But less than three months after surgery, nothing was healing as planned.

"It became a nightmare," Lisa remembers, describing her neck's post-op construction as "distorted" in addition to oddly textured. The same surgeon performed a second lift in hopes of correcting the damage, but his intervention only made things worse.

"He actually extended the scar," she notes, pointing to her chin and then down the length of her neck. "And this is where he caused the rippling."

Learn more about Lisa's case in the full clip above. Fingers crossed her consult with Drs. Paul Nassifand Terry Dubrow ends in good news.

