Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Is Married! See the First Photos of His Santorini Wedding Reception

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 8:54 AM

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Dr. Paul Nassif is out of the office! Or at least he was yesterday.

The surgical fixer-upper and Botched personality took some time away from the OR this past weekend—as in 7,000 miles away—for a very special reason. The Los Angeles based medical specialist celebrated just-married life with Brittany Pattakos in Santorini on Sunday, Oct. 6, during a picturesque wedding reception at one of the Greek island's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini. According to exclusive comments from Pattakos to E! News, the couple's scenic destination reception welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home the weekend prior.

"Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on September 28th, 2019," Pattakos shared, before going on to praise those who helped make the occasion possible.

"To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift," she continued. "The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home. The perfect weather and island made a spectacular backdrop for the moments we will cherish for the rest of our lives. This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are so thrilled to share our lives together."

Nassif and Pattakos officially tied the knot at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in L.A. two Saturdays ago, surrounded by friends and family. According to Pattakos, she and Nassif said "I do" before a crowd of 70. We're not surprised to learn Dr. Nassif's colleague, friend and Botched co-star Terry Dubrow was in attendance (as was his wife Heather Dubrow) during the ceremony, but—per Pattakos' comments—wasn't able to make it out to Greece for the reception.

Thanks to exclusive photos from Sunday in Santorini, we can say with confidence that the newly-betrothed looked smashing at their paradisal nuptial celebration, part two. Scroll through the wedding portraits below to see Pattakos stun in a lacy cutout dress designed by Nektaria Georgys, while her new husband dons a dapper gray suit that complements her gown in all the right ways. Don't miss the pair's whimsical floral arrangements or adorable signage, either. 

Witness the fairytale ordeal for yourself by checking out the wedding photos below!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

It's Official

A week after their L.A. wedding ceremony, Paul and Brittany celebrate with a reception in 

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Just Married

Paul and Brittany are all smiles during a picture-perfect wedding reception by the sea.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

The Bride

Brittany glows in an elegant lace gown by Australian designer Nektaria Georgys.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Happy

Can you tell they're in love?

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Lady in White

Brittany's not even facing the camera here but her dress still steals the spotlight.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

A Floral Mood

Paul and Brittany's reception blooms in every direction thanks to some masterful arrangements by Wedding Wish Santorini.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Dreamy

And the views keep coming!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Dr. & Mrs.

Too cute!

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Lovebirds

Paul and Brittany beam while walking hand-in-hand.

Paul Nassif, Brittany Pattakos, Wedding, EXCLUSIVE

@vangelisphotography

Sunset

What a way to kick off married life!

