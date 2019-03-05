by Brett Malec | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 7:00 AM
As many loyal Botched fans know, bigger isn't always better!
"I'm Shaina, I'm 30 years old and I'm from Charleston, South Carolina and I have oversized Southern belles," new patient Shaina says in a preview from tomorrow night's new episode. "I fill up a 34 DDD to the max and beyond. They're like melons."
Shaina's giant breasts are a major source of pain for her on a daily basis. "I literally can't sleep without a bra because it hurts," she explains. Shaina even wears bras in the shower "because the right breast feels like it's ripping flesh wanting to fall down."
As a kid, Shaina struggled with her weight and eventually grew to 220 pounds by the age of 17. After battling an eating disorder, Shaina decided to get fit and lose the weight.
"I got to a point where I was ready to get healthy but the one thing that was missing was having my breasts. My breasts were just small, saggy, uneven little pancakes," she reveals. "So when I was 27 years old I decided that I would get a breast augmentation done and I went and saw this doctor. I told him I just wanted natural looking breasts that fit my body size. So I woke up after my first surgery and it looked like I had football pads on. My breasts felt like they were up in my throat. They were huge."
Shaina continued, "The doctor told me that he put in 800cc implants. You could say I was a little pissed off. I just thought, 'You've got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare coming true.'"
Hear Shaina's story above and don't miss Wednesday's new Botched to find out if the docs can help!
Watch Botched on E!,Thrusday 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?