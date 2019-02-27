Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow made back-to-back surgical magic happen in the OR this week!

The doctors met more than one inspiring patient during Wednesday's new Botched episode, starting with Ellen, a 47-year-old New Jersey resident and domestic violence survivor. As she explained to Drs. Nassif and Dubrow, Ellen moved out of her parents' house when she was just 14.

For the next half-decade, "I bounced around from one abusive boyfriend to another," she remembered. "One time my boyfriend, we were arguing, and he took me from the back of my head and smashed my face into a fish tank and the fish tank shattered."

Incidents like that were recurring and, on several occasions, ended in serious injury. Looking back, Ellen reasoned that her nose was probably broken "at least two times, maybe three" during those handful of years. Over time, her repeat nasal fractures lent themselves to deformities that would outlast her abusive relationships by almost three decades.