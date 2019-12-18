All aboard!

Today, Bravo announced a new iteration of the popular Below Deck franchise. Specifically, Bravo fans will set sail with Below Deck Sailing Yacht, premiering Monday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m.

Instead of hitting the open water with a motor yacht, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will document a new crew aboard the 180-foot-long sailing yacht Parsifal III. The yacht's existing crew consists of Captain Glenn Shephard, yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan and Below Deck Mediterranean chef Adam Glick.

Additional crew members—including Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown—will be tasked with maneuvering the sails during high winds, as well as navigating the demands of guests.

While their route on the Ionian Sea may be a sailing lover's paradise, the Parsifal crew will have to power through the intense physicality of yacht sailing. Thankfully, this group of young, attractive and adventurous yachties are ready to work hard—and play even harder.