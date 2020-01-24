Motor-less boating is not for the faint of heart. Neither is Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The third and latest addition to Bravo's popular Below Deck franchise premieres next week, promising viewers a maritime reality experience unlike those they've seen before. Previous iterations—Below Deck Mediterranean debuted in 2016 following the success of the original installment—have treated audiences to a whole host of high-seas scenarios, but Sailing Yacht still teases departure from its predecessors.

"It's a different style of yachting," Bravo's SVP of Current Production Noah Samton told its Daily Dish podcast in December. "It's a little bit more adventurous. It's a little bit more, kind of, down and dirty than the sort of polish and luxury of a super yacht."

The primary difference between super-yachting and the voyages we'll see on Sailing Yacht involves mode of propulsion. Where the yachts featured in Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean employ typical motorized engines, the Parsifal III (Sailing Yacht's 180-foot-long boating vessel) relies entirely on wind to chart its course. Alongside the high-stakes new concept comes a mostly new crew, outside of returning chef Adam Glick, which includes Captain Glenn Shephard, chief engineer Bryon Hissey and yachting couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan.