Leslie Jones is a Below Deck superfan, but her thoughts on controversial series star Ashton Pienaar are less supportive.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, Jan. 22, the comedian weighed in on Pienaar's behavior this season.

"Let me explain something to you. Ashton is completely inappropriate," she told Fallon of the Below Deck bosun, whose comments toward and about the boat's female staff have been subject to critiques from fans as well as cast members. In Jones' Tonight Show sit-down, she discussed Pienaar's onscreen interactions with Rhylee Gerber, the deckhand who he socially ostracized and then targeted for her subsequent frustration.

"It's obvious that they're straight gaslighting this poor girl," Jones argued, acknowledging that while Gerber might show the men "attitude" in return, she shouldn't be vilified for it. "If you're approaching three men who already don't like you and you're getting that energy, I'm going to approach you like that too," she continued, noting the way Pienaar's actions toward Gerber managed to influence those of the show's other male employees.

"That man is a walking misogynistic biscuit," she concluded (after declaring him "not a good boss" and calling his disposition at work "the most false professionalism that lives"), conceivably also aware of the collection of offensive comments he's made about women during his time on the seafaring reality series.