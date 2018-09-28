BRAND NEW
SUN 10e|7p

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Proves She Isn't "Good With Surprises" When Friends Crash Her Family Vacation on ASHLEE+EVAN

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 5:00 AM

Ashlee Simpson-Ross is not happy with husband Evan Ross' crew.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, the "Pieces of Me" singer is left totally stunned when the Star actor's squad crashes their family getaway in Palm Springs. To make matters worse, per Evan, Jessica Simpson's sister isn't "good with surprises."

"When I'm caught off guard I definitely have like a smile, not a lot of words," Ashlee relays to the camera. "I'm probably gonna walk away, go think about it. Maybe be like, 'Rawwwwr,' then come back."

While Diana Ross' son is thrilled to see his close friends, Ashlee makes it known that she isn't happy about the gang's surprise appearance.

"I did not expect that," the Melrose Place alum confides in her husband. "You must've known our friends were coming."

Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross Are the Ultimate Coordinating Couple!

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 104

E!

Despite looking incredibly guilty, Evan defends that he "didn't think they'd actually show up."

"I did not tell them that there was rooms all through the house," Evan coyly notes in a confessional. "I didn't say there was, you know, all kinds of villas just on the property waiting for them to sleep in with good sheets and things…I didn't tell them any of that."

"I didn't throw it out there like that," the ATL actor further adds. "I didn't say the pool was warm. I didn't!"

Nonetheless, Ashlee looks beyond displeased as the crew starts to party in the vacation rental.

Watch the awkward scene play out in the clip above!

