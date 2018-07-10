by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 8:30 AM
Get ready for music, family and a whole lotta love from Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross this fall!
E!'s latest docu-series, ASHLEE+EVAN, will follow the couple as they juggle their lives as soul mates, parents, musicians and artists.
In the show's first-look, Evan has nothing but good things to say about his musically-inclined wife.
"Ashlee's super talented," Evan gushes. "She's had an incredible career."
While Ashlee has a little bit of trouble recounting Evan's major movie roles, she's confident in her hubby and their ability to make beautiful music together.
"I'm a little nervous, but we got this," Ashlee insists. "At least I hope we got this."
E!
Not only will we get to see the couples' creative process as they write and record their first duet album of soulful, authentic and reflective music, the six-episode series will also take a look at their tight-knit group of life-long friends and share some of their sweet family moments as they raise their children in Los Angeles.
With famous families, busy schedules and work that takes them all the way from Palm Springs to Connecticut, these two have a lot on their plates, but with each other's unwavering support and constant love, there's nothing they can't handle!
ASHLEE+EVAN is set to kick off September 9th at 10:00 P.M with an hour-long premiere, followed by five half-hour episodes in the subsequent weeks.
Can't wait till then? Get in the groove with eclectic couple in the clip above!
