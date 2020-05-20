Yes, as longtime creative director Jay Manuel has recently highlighted, some of the critiques and challenges certainly feel off-putting now—and were every bit as questionable in the early 2000s. (Blackface in any iteration is simply not okay, a sentiment Banks no doubt agrees with, having tweeted, "Looking back, those were some really off choices.")

But when the reality series premiered 17 years ago today, first on the now-defunct UPN, then The CW and, most recently, VH1, it dominated, at one point netting upwards of six million viewers eager to watch wannabe cover girls sob through their pixie cut "Ty-over" and attempt to nail the perfect commercial for LashBlast Mascara.