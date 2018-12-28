Chrissy Teigen Sends John Legend a Sweet and Sassy Birthday Message

Happy birthday, John Legend! The "All of Me" singer turned 40 on Friday!

In celebration of her husband's special day, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a very sweet (and sassy!) birthday message. Alongside a series of family photos of Legend with the couple's daughter Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months, Teigen wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine."

"Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it," Teigen continued. "You are one of a kind."