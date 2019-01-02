Everything Nikki Bella Has Said About Dating and Single Life After John Cena

Less than two weeks shy of their sixth anniversary, Nikki Bella and John Cena called time out on their epic romance earlier this year. The eventual breakup verdict trailed months of speculation, as the duo oscillated between splitting up, getting back together and splitting up again.

The back-and-forth first started back in April, when news broke that Nikki and John had cancelled their engagement, after having shared the in's and out's of their relationship (and wedding plans) with the world during Total Bellas' third season. Their first foray into splitsville didn't last long: a month later, Nikki's rep confirmed what would be a temporary reconciliation for her and John in a statement to E! News, which said the couple was "working on their relationship" and "taking it day by day."

Come the end of July, Nikki and John had broken up for good. "After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Nikki told E! News in a statement at the time.

That was almost six months ago. Now, with the return of Total Bellas fast approaching—and, by proxy, the return of both Bella twins' personal endeavors to the small screen—here's everything fans need to know about the state of Nikki's love life, post-Cena. Scroll down for everything Nikki has said about the breakup, dating and single life ahead of the Total Bellas premiere.