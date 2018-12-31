Ring in 2019 With These New Year's Eve TV Specials

NBC
Ready to close out 2018? There's a TV special for that.
There are quite a few specials to help you say goodbye to the year that was, hosted by the likes of Ryan Seacrest, Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, Jenny McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Steve Harvey, Andy Cohen and more. Plus, performances by artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and so many other favorites. Make your decisions wisely.
A Toast to 2018
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb ring in the new year with a star-studded special highlighting the year's biggest pop culture moments. Michael Bublé, Ellie Kemper, Busy Phillipps and more are set to appear airing from 8-10 p.m. on NBC.
NBC's New Year's Eve
Carson Daly Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones will host from Times Square in New York City. Keith Urban will perform in Nashville. Musical guests include Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Diana Ross, Clarkson, Andy Grammer, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Brett Young is set to join Urban in Nashville. Lester Holt will also appear. The special airs Monday, Dec. 31 from 10-11 p.m. with a break for local news with programming returning from 11:30-12:30.
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019
Ryan Seacrest will host from Times Square with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. Ciara hosts from the West Coast. Christina Aguilera returns to the program for the first time since 2007 and will headline the performances, which also include Bastille, Dan + Shay, New Kids On The Block, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Weezer. Once the ball drops at midnight, Post Malone will perform in Brooklyn, making it the first television performance of 2019. Lucy Hale hosts the 3rd annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans. The festivities kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC.
New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
The two pals are back to host another NYE celebration. Joining Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon in New Orleans. Look for Cooper and Cohen to check in on a number of Broadway shows, including the upcoming Tootsie starring Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Santino Fontana. Festivities kick off at 8 p.m. on CNN.
Fox's New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square
Steve Harvey returns to host the special with Maria Menounos and performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don't We. Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson, Michael Strahan and more guests are expected. The festivities air from 8-10 p.m. and then again 11-12:30.
