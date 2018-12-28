Why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Fans Think They Broke Up Again

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Could Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid be over for good?
It's been weeks since the famous couple was last seen together and fans are starting to wonder if Zigi have called it quits. According to some hardcore Zigi fans, the evidence of a breakup is out in the open for all to see. Like the fact that Zayn no longer follows Gigi on Instagram and their obvious absence from each other's social media accounts in general.
Moreover, the couple used to frequently be photographed visiting one another at their respective New York City apartments, but the last time they were spotted at either place was on October 3.
And it appears that the model and singer didn't spend the holidays with each other as they did last year. Gigi shared a throwback photo of her, Bella Hadid and their mother Yolanda Hadid with Santa on the 25th, while Zayn seems to have spent Christmas with his family in New York City.
Others point to Zayn's noticeable absence from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as a sign of the end of their romance.
However, this speculation should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt since a source told E! News that they were still together in November. "Everything is going smoothly, they are just trying to keep it more under the radar," the insider shared.
Gigi Hadid/Instagram
They added, "It's no surprise that Zayn didn't attend the VS show. He is not one for public outings, and usually skips out on going."
In addition, Zayn and Gigi "decided to keep their relationship more private," said the source.
And while the pair has split before, the insider said Zayn and Gigi are "doing much better as a couple than they were when they split, and are very happy."
They first started dating in 2015 and went public with their relationship by starring in a steamy music video for Zayn's single "Pillowtalk." They briefly broke up in May—they got back together a week later—but after reuniting they became the ultimate "it" couple by starring on covers of magazines like Vogue. They eventually simmered off and, once again, split in March 2018, before picking up where they left off.