A Walk Down Golden Globes Memory Lane: See the 2019 Nominees at Their First Show

Nicole Kidman, Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

The 2019 Golden Globes are just around the corner—and for some of this year's nominees, their first time at the annual award show feels like only yesterday. 

As the 2019 honorees prepare for the possibility of bringing home a Golden Globe on Sunday night, fans around the world are looking forward to a star-studded evening packed with some of the best of film and television in Hollywood. 

Of course, for many of this year's recognized talents, this won't be the first time they grace the Golden Globe stage. Whether they've been nominated before or served as a presenter, numerous actors and actresses will not be strangers to the red carpet when they arrive outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday.  

Photos

2019's First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

For some, like Murphy Brown nominee Candice Bergen, the award show–and Hollywood itself—was a different place entirely the first time they showed up to the ceremony. In Bergen's case, it was 1966 the first time she was photographed at the event. 23 years later, she garnered her first nomination and win for the same role she revived this year. 

Many actresses have followed in her TV footsteps, including Debra Messing, who is also once again up for a Golden Globe nomination as Grace Adler on Will & Grace, also recently revived after more than a decade. It was 2005 when Ozark star Jason Bateman first set foot on the Golden Globes red carpet, at the time for his performance in another show called Arrested Development.

Plenty more of this year's nominees are all too familiar with the show, including repeat film winners Amy AdamsChristian Baleand Nicole Kidman. Take a walk down memory lane and see where all of it began for many of this year's nominees in E!'s gallery below.

Candice Bergen, Golden Globes

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Candice Bergen

The Murphy Brown nominee and Hollywood icon was photographed at the Golden Globes back in 1966. 

Melissa McCarthy, Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Melissa McCarthy

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? star went to the show for the first time in 2012 as a presenter. 

Charlize Theron, Golden Globes

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Charlize Theron

Back in 1999, the Tully star attended the Golden Globes with then-boyfriend Stephan Jenkins and presented alongside Mighty Joe Young co-star, Bill Paxton. Five years later, she attended as a first-time nominee and, by the end of the night, winner. 

Christian Bale, Golden Globes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Christian Bale

The Vice star was first photographed at the Golden Globes when he won for The Fighter at the 2011 ceremony.  

Amy Adams, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams

The Vice actress is no stranger to the Golden Globes—she's been nominated nine times and won twice. In 2009, she attended for the first time as a nominee for Doubt

Regina King, Golden Globes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Regina King

This year's double nominee has been going to the Golden Globes since 2005, when she was part of the cast of the nominated film, Ray

Rachel Weisz, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

Back in 2006, the Favourite actress went home a winner for her performance in The Constant Gardener.  

Julia Roberts, Golden Globes

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Julia Roberts

The three-time Golden Globe winner had first-time luck back in 1990 when the Homecoming nominee took home a statue for Steel Magnolias.

Keri Russell, Golden Globes

Ron Wolfson/ Getty Images

Keri Russell

The Americans nominee was a Golden Globe newcomers back in 1999, where she took home a trophy for her performance in Felicity

Jason Bateman, Golden Globes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jason Bateman

The Ozark star was a first-time attendee, nominee and winner back at the 2005 show. 

Kristen Bell, Golden Globes

George Pimentel /Getty Images

Kristen Bell

While 2019 marks the Good Place actress' first Golden Globes as a nominee, she attended the show as a first-time guest back in 2010. 

Debra Messing, Golden Globes

KMazur/WireImage

Debra Messing

The breakout Will & Grace nominee stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time back in 2000. She's been nominated eight more times since for her performance on the NBC show, including this year.

Jim Carrey, Lauren Holly, Golden Globes

SGranitz/WireImage

Jim Carrey

Back in 1995, the Kidding nominee  was a first-time nominee for The Mask and joined by his future ex-wife, Lauren Holly

Laura Dern, Golden Globes

CBS via Getty Images

Laura Dern

Long before the Tale actress won four Golden Globes, she appeared the 1982 ceremony as Miss Golden Globe.  

Hugh Grant, Golden Globes

Milan Ryba/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Hugh Grant

The Very English Scandal nominee first experienced the Golden Globes in 1995, when he won for his first nomination in Four Weddings and a Funeral

Penelope Cruz, Golden Globes

SGranitz/WireImage

Penelope Cruz

The four-time Golden Globe nominee first attended the show back in 2000.

Emily Blunt, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Back in 2007, the new Mary Poppins was a first-time nominee twice and took home a statue for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television. 

Emma Stone, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The Favourite nominee first stepped out at the Golden Globes in 2011 as a first-time nominee—and a blond!—for her performance in Easy A

