A Kim Kardashian Nip Slip and More Behind-the-Scenes Details From Her Christmas Party

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 10:14 AM

This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was certainly one to remember.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West threw the annual bash at their home this time and transformed their property into a whimsical winter wonderland, complete with fake snow outside. There were numerous celebrity guests. Kardashian-Jenner family members posted many photos on Instagram as the celebrations took place and Kim shared another photo, showing her taking a group selfie, on her Instagram page.

Kerwin Frost, a member of the DJ collective Spaghetti Boys, played music and dressed up as Santa at the party. he appeared in a candid behind-the-scenes look at the bash for YouTube.

He captured a cute, funny moment between Kim and Kanye, during which the rapper points out to her gently that she had a nip slip while sledding on a fake snowy hill with Paris Hilton.

"I just gotta adjust myself," she says. "We were on the hill and it all came out."

"She had a nip slip at the Christmas party," Kanye says, joking, "I was waiting for the nip slip and now I'm satisfied."

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Family's Christmas 2018 Party

 Earlier in the night, when Kerwin arrived, he hugged Kim, who told him her and Kanye's daughter North West, 5, told her, "Mom, there's someone that's not Santa here that thinks they're Santa."

"And I was like, 'Oh, no no, he's fine, Santa's actually really busy,'" she said. "And she goes, 'But he doesn't have white hair,' and I go, 'But Santa's in the North Pole right now getting everything ready, so someone has to come like pretend like they're Santa.'"

In the video, he later bumps into another performer playing Santa. Awkward!

He films the fellow guests dancing—Paris is seen dancing with good friend Sofia Richie, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick. Kerwin also films partygoers sledding on a makeshift snowy hill and also plays correspondent, chatting with people such as Kris Jenner, Kourtney, her and Scott's son Mason DisickKhloe KardashianKylie JennerKendall JennerCaitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, plus Dave Chappelle, Chris BrownKathy GriffinTyler the Creator and special musical guest John Legend, who was carrying his and Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna, 2, and Alex Rodriguez, who arrived with Jennifer Lopez.

Kylie introduces Kerwin to her OBGYN, who delivered her and Travis Scott's baby girl Stormi Webster.

"This is my doctor," she says. "She birthed Stormi."

Kim Kardashian, Christmas Party, 2018

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kerwin also DJs for a bit and Mason asks him to play "different music," namely something by 10k Cash.

"I don't know what that is, but OK," Khloe says.

Mason was later seen dancing happily.

Kerwin asked many of the fellow guests what they are most thankful for this year.

"For my children and my family," Kourtney said.

