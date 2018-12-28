Heidi Klum Cuddles in Bed With Her Fiancé in Sexy Selfie

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 8:50 AM

Heidi Klum seems to be loving life with her new fiancé Tom Kaulitz.

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the duo snuggling in bed. The black and white snapshot showed the 29-year-old musician wrapping his arms around his loved one while she tenderly caressed his face. 

Klum summed up the intimate moment with a single word: "Bliss."

The photo came just a few days after Klum announced their engagement via Instagram. 

"I SAID YES," she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her shiny new sparkler. 

This will mark Klum's third trip down the aisle. The former Project Runway host was first married to Ric Pipino and then to Seal, with whom she shares four children.

Rumors of Klum and Kaulit'z romance started spreading in March after they were photographed kissing on the set of America's Got Talent, on which Klum serves as a judge. The two then made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival amfAR Gala.

Heidi Klum & BF Tom Kaulitz Were In Makeup for How Long?!

Since then, the Tokio Hotel guitarist and his leading lady have packed on the PDA on social media and at events, including Klum's annual Halloween party where they went as the characters from Shrek.

While their age difference has led some fans to raise a few eyebrows, Klum doesn't seem to care what people think.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," she told the InStyle. "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

