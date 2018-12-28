Find Out When All the New and Returning TV Shows Premiere in 2019

It's that time of the year, a dark time, a time when there aren't new episodes of your favorite TV shows to comfort you during the snow storm and/or forced family bonding. But new episodes will return. And we're here to help.

Streaming platforms are dropping shows left and right, and cable channels continue to buck traditional scheduling norms, so this guide right here is just for new and returning shows on broadcast—Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC and The CW.

Check out the full list of premieres below. Don't see your favorite show? Have no fear, some returning favorites haven't been scheduled yet.