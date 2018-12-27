Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Served Criminal Summons for Tampering With Vehicle

David Eason has been served with a criminal summons for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property, Wilmington police confirm.

Earlier this month, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had another brush with the law after posting a video of himself illegally towing a truck. According to the video he posted on YouTube on Dec. 19, the car was preventing Eason from getting to his boat, so he moved the car himself. "Learn the right way to deal will a$$holes who think it's cool to block you in a parking space," Eason wrote in the description section of the video.

He added, "Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat."