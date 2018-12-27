Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Served Criminal Summons for Tampering With Vehicle

David Eason has been served with a criminal summons for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property, Wilmington police confirm.

Earlier this month, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had another brush with the law after posting a video of himself illegally towing a truck. According to the video he posted on YouTube on Dec. 19, the car was preventing Eason from getting to his boat, so he moved the car himself. "Learn the right way to deal will a$$holes who think it's cool to block you in a parking space," Eason wrote in the description section of the video.

He added, "Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat."

Days later, a man named Terry Hill shared that he would be pressing charges against Eason as a result of the towing incident. According to Wilmington, N.C.'s WECT, Hill initially turned down pressing charges against Eason, but after talking with his wife, he changed his mind.

"I'm going to try to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen, and he needs to do the same thing," Hill told WECT. "From the reports I looked at and the videos I've seen, somebody has got to stop him. He's going to cause a lot of trouble."

This week, a social media user asked the City of Wilmington, N.C. Police Department Twitter account, "what is the latest update on your Golden Boy David Eason and his wife @PBandJenelley_1 , breaking the law multiple times and your department doing nothing???"

In response, the police department tweeted, "Eason was served with a criminal summons for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property. The next step is for Eason to appear in court. And, just for clarification, this is the first instance of Eason breaking the law within our jurisdiction."

Eason will reportedly have to appear in court in late January.

