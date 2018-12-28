Statement Jewelry to Get Your Sparkle On

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 3:00 AM
Dressing up for New Year's is the most fun. But you already know that.
The shoes, the dress, the makeup—so much to be excited about. The only thing that could possibly make it any better? The bling, of course! Keep scrolling for glitz and glitter galore!
BUY IT: Engravable Nura Friendship Bracelet, $195 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: CZ ETERNITY BAND, $132 at Revolve
BUY IT: LOLLYPOP Y NECKLACE, MULTI-COLORED, ROSE GOLD PLATING, $129 at Swarovski
BUY IT: Pavé Round Stud Earrings, $98 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Charmian Drop Earrings, $80 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: CRYSTALDUST CROSS RING, BLACK, ROSE GOLD PLATING, $79 at Swarovski
BUY IT: Laguna Adjustable Lariat Necklace, $75 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Ott Friendship Bracelet, $70 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Power Gemstone Beaded Bracelet, $48 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: LA NIGHTS EARRINGS, $37 at Revolve
BUY IT: Rhinestone Post Back Drop Earrings, $14 at Express
BUY IT: Embellished Fireball Drop Earrings, $10 at Express
Bling it on, girl!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
