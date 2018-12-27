Iggy Azalea Defends Finishing Concert as Backup Dancer Suffers a Seizure Mid-Song

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 5:47 PM

Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Iggy Azalea experienced a terrifying moment when one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure during a concert.

The incident took place on Thursday night, when Iggy was performing for a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The rapper was singing her song "Black Widow," when one of her three dancers suddenly fell to the floor in front of the shocked audience. Iggy continued to perform, unaware of the severity of the young woman's condition. She immediately called for a medic to come onstage, before eventually finishing out the show.

However, the Australian native became the subject of much criticism because of her decision to let the show go on. Iggy later defended herself against the claims on Instagram, where she also gave an update on the dancer's condition.

In her statement, Iggy wrote: "Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!"

"The light & heat caused her to have a seizure," Azalea explained. "She is backstage feeling much better."

Iggy Azalea Cancels Her Second Tour in 3 Years

The "Fancy" rapper then delved into the thoughts running through her mind at the time of the frightening incident. She shared that she "thought [the dancer] had just fallen/twisted her ankle," so she kept going. Iggy acknowledged that it "may sound harsh" but she felt obligated to "keep singing until the music stops" before asking for a medic.

She said, "We are all really shaken up by what happened & just thankful she is okay."

She finished her statements with one important message: "I know it's easy to make memes of someone "passed out" but someone having a seizure isn't funny, it's really scary! So I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes i'm seeing about my dancer."

We wish her dancer a speedy recovery!

TAGS/ Iggy Azalea , Concerts , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

